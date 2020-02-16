Crackdown on dumping building waste

Muscat Municipality, in cooperation with Royal Oman Police (ROP), has cracked down on truck operators for dumping construction waste in wadis and other open public places in the Bausher area. The arrest has been made for violation of municipal orders despite warnings as it affected the local environment, the municipality said.

The municipality has been warning people of hefty fines and punitive against those dumping construction/ demolition waste in the low-lying areas. “Only the two major dumping sites, one in Al Amerat and another in Barka, should be used as landfills’’. Waste, both construction and demolition should be dumped only at designated sites on payment of a required fee to the municipality. “Using any other public place or wadis will invite action,” according to the municipality.

The Directorate General of Muscat Municipality has been carrying out campaigns against the dumping of waste in different parts of the governorate.

These campaigns, which have been conducted to ensure the cleanliness and beauty of residential and urban neighbourhoods and public places, included removal of debris and waste management in residential, commercial, industrial and public areas.

The public has been urged to join the civic authority in keeping public places clean and hygienic and preserve the environment while fully complying with the local laws.

