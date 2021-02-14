CPA asks travel, tourism agencies to follow rules

The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has called on all travel and tourism offices to abide by the laws, follow both domestic and international rules to avoid punitive action for not fulfilling the promise made to the passenger while booking a ticket or a package.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has stipulated various duties, rights and responsibilities for all parties to travel. Accordingly, air passengers have the rights to be protected while in transit, unjustifiable delays in services offered and claim the compensation the passenger is entitled to.

“All airline passengers have rights, duties and responsibilities so as the airlines and travel agencies do and the agencies should make it a point to avoid practices that violate the terms of travel, failing of which the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) will initiate the necessary measures guaranteed by the law in order to preserve the rights of consumers and save their money and efforts,” said a CPA official.

The CPA detailed the rights of a passenger in the light of a travel and tourism office in North Al Batinah which was recently issued with a court ruling against for violating the Consumer Protection Law (66/2014).

A passenger was issued with three round-trip tickets from Oman to Jordan at a value of RO 525, but one day before the flight, the agent contacted the consumer to inform him that there was a problem with flying and he had to buy other travel tickets to be able to return the value of the tickets in question. The customer did what he was advised to and he paid again RO 375 more for the new tickets, which he used to travel to Jordan.

But on the return date, he did not find a reservation again as the accused did not confirm the reservation. This has forced the consumer to book for the third time and pay additional amounts again, besides causing inconvenience and mental agony.

He took the case to the CPA which referred the same to the public prosecution which following which the travel agent was accused of having committed a misdemeanor for failure to comply with the proper provision of the service or to refund its value or in return for what he had paid for.

The court sentenced him to two months’ imprisonment, a fine of RO 200, on different sections of the law after finding that he showed a lack of commitment to provide the service properly.

“A passenger has, if his travel or package terms are not met with, the right to reimbursement or rebooking when flights are delayed over 4 hours or are cancelled. In this case, airlines must offer passengers either a ticket on another flight, or a refund of the fare including airport taxes and fees,” the official told the Observer.

However, cancellations due to unpredictability in the face of cancellations caused by coronavirus don’t qualify for compensation, and the state rules or airline terms can be applied on the rights and refunds without causing damage to the passenger.