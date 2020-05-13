Local Main 

CP therapy proves successful with Coronavirus sufferers in Oman

Muscat: Seventeen Coronavirus patients have received convalescent plasma (CP) therapy at the Royal Hospital, of whom 5 have recovered from the disease and 8 withdrawn from ventilator support, said Dr Firyal al Lawatiyah, Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases and Head of Infectious Disease Department at the Royal Hospital.

In comments to Oman Arabic, sister publication of the Observer, Al Lawatiyah said Coronavirus patients who were transfused with convalescent plasma donated by recovered patients have shown significant improvement.

The Department of Blood Banks Services on Wednesday called upon patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood plasma to help Coronavirus sufferers to recover from the disease.

The need for convalescent blood plasma has risen as the number of COVID-19 patients surges.

The Ministry of Health said the clinical trials of convalescent plasma transfusion (CP) have shown positive results.

