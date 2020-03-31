CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local Main 

Supreme Committee: Exempt staff from attending workplace

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has  issued the following decisions to be implemented from April 1, 2020.

Exemption of employees from attending workplace in government agencies except for the staff whose nature requires their presence to complete the necessary work, provided that the rest of the employees start their work remotely as determined by the authority in which the employee works.

Any of the employees can be called to do any work that the public interest requires them to do in the workplace.

Heads of government units should take the necessary measures to ensure that the core business is not affected by reducing the number of employees and take the precautionary and preventive measures necessary to prevent the spread of the disease and institutions.

Private sector establishments must take the necessary measures to reduce the number of employees to the minimum necessary for this sector to continue to perform and ensure that its basic business.

In the context of the efforts made to reduce the movement of citizens and residents to limit the spread of the disease, the military and security agencies will take the necessary measures to achieve this, and the Committee requests everyone to respond to these measures and cooperate with these agencies in implementing them.

 

