Covid-19 medical services free for those who cannot afford, employers to pay for their workers

MUSCAT: Contrary to what was circulated online, the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed al Saeedi, speaking to the media at the 7th press conference of the Supreme Committee vs Covid 19, has clearly stated that medical services for those who cannot afford hospitalization due to Covid-19 are free.

“The healthcare services will be provided to everybody in Oman and I have mentioned it, for those who cannot afford it, the government will take care of the medical expenses,” Al Saeedi said.

The health minister also said, “I urge all the embassies and ambassadors to tell their communities that healthcare will be provided regardless of the nationality, the race or the job they are doing.”

Al Saeedi said that it is important to seek medical attention when one notices the symptoms so that they can be treated on time.

“Most of those who passed away came to the health centers very late. Some of them were dead on arrival and some of them died at home,” he noted.

During the conference, the health minister also highlighted that the negligence of some companies and sponsors caused more of the reported cases.

“You need to provide isolation places for those who are positive and also isolation places for those who are in contact with positive cases,” he instructed.

For those who are employed or who have sponsors, Al Saeedi clarified that under the law, the treatment of expatriates (who has sponsor) will be borne by the employer.

“The free treatment for expatriates is for those who do not have the ability to do so (without a sponsor to take care of them),” he said.