Covid test must for travel via UAE-based airlines

Muscat: The Consulate General in Australia issued a circular to all Omani nationals and students studying in Australia and New Zealand about new travel procedures issued by all airlines of  UAE.

All passengers traveling through one of the airlines of UAE, whether from or to one of the airports of UAE, must undergo the Covid-19 examination at the nearest health institution, and submit a medical report stating that the traveler is free of the virus.

As per the rule that was implemented from August 1, tests must be conducted 96 hours before commencing the travel procedures.

All travelers with special needs and children under the age of 12 years are excluded from the procedure.

