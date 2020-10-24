COVID situation likely to worsen with flu season: WHO regional director

The COVID-19 situation in the Eastern Mediterranean region is grave and worrisome, especially in countries like Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Jordan, Tunisia and Libya, a senior WHO official said recently.

Dr Ahmed al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said the onset of flu season will make the situation worse.

In seven days, 87 people died

in Oman due to the virus, while

the recovery rate dropped to 87.5 per cent.

The number of people in hospitals also increased after showing a small decline at the start of the last week.

“We expect the situation to worsen the coming months as the virus sees more opportunities for spread. The flu season, which is set to start soon, is also likely to exacerbate the situation.

However, the current trend in the region indicates that what we have done so far has not been enough despite many wonderful efforts,” he said.

“While adhering to the behaviours that we know are working, the steps to limit the spread of the virus — especially the use of masks and physical distancing — is still insufficient, and this applies to many countries of the region,” he said.

This unprecedented increase is a stark reminder of the need for governments, communities and partners, including the World Health Organization, to do much more to change the course of the pandemic.

At the same time, populations are reaching higher levels of frustration and stress as the pandemic continues to devastate livelihoods and national economies.

As the number of infected people increases across the region, pressure will continue to mount on health systems and health workers as they struggle to meet the demand for COVID-19-related and non-related services.

“We need a more intensive and targeted approach to surveillance, testing and contact tracing. Communities must recognise the critical role they play in helping to stop the spread of the virus by adopting preventive behaviours,” Dr Al Mandhari said.

Nine months have passed since the outbreak of the pandemic and it is still too early to relax or return to normal work. The lives, livelihoods and well-being of millions of people are at risk, as are the lives of our families and loved ones.

“The choices that we will make in the coming days, weeks and months as individuals, societies and countries will ultimately determine whether this deadly pandemic will sweep us or whether we collectively overcome the virus and recover from it,” the WHO official said.

