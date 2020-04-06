CORONAVIRUS Main 

Oman reports 33 new Covid-19 cases, total 331

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Monday announced the registration of 33 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, which brings the total registered in the Sultanate to 331, including two deaths.

On Saturday, MOH reported second death from Covid-19 of a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier.

Prior to this, Oman reported its first Covid-19 -related death, a 72-year-old citizen, on March 31.

61 cases have recovered so far.

Both deaths have been reported from the capital, Muscat.

As of Monday, region-wise, Muscat 257 cases with 29 recovered and 2 deaths topped the list, followed by Al Dhakilyah (23 cases), South Batinah (15 ), Musandam ( 2 cases), Al Dhahirah (3), South Sharqiyah (1), Buraimi (1), North Batinah (21) and Dhofar 8.

 

