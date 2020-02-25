COVID-2019: Over 250 people quarantined in Oman

Muscat: Dr Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, on Monday stated that the Sultanate will continue with the procedures that were followed during the previous outbreaks.

In an interview with Oman TV, he said travelers coming to the Sultanate (all checkpoints) are required to complete a form with their name, nationality and contact details. In the case of any symptoms related to the virus, these travellers should contact the Ministry of Health at the earliest.

The minister said the quarantine process in the sultanate began a while ago and more than 250 people who came from the affected countries were quarantined, but only two cases have been announced to date.

He said the quarantine process is done in two stages – the first one is done at home as followed in other countries of the world, and the second one in hospitals under the supervision of the Ministry of Health. The help of translators was also sought in some cases to deal with travelers coming from certain countries.

He added, “The second procedure is that any person coming from Iran, China and South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks, as most symptoms do not appear until two weeks after the virus is transmitted from one person to another.

The minister said the facilities at the clinics in airports are very limited as most infected people might not show symptoms such as fever at the time of travel.”Travelers generally take medications if they have fever-like symptoms due to travel fatigue.”

He said a detailed follow-up on patients who fill the forms at the check-points is more important than installing more devices at the airport.

The Minister said there is continuous coordination between the Ministry of Health and the Ministries of Education, Higher Education to take appropriate preventive measures against the spread of this virus.

Oman on Monday had confirmed two cases of the Coronavirus in the Sultanate.