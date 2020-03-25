40 hotel establishments join Covid-19 shelter call

Muscat: The Ministry of Tourism has said that 40 hotel establishments in the country will be providing around 2, 000 hotel rooms to be used as Covid-19 relief and shelters under the supervision of the Ministry of Health.

“The rest of the hotel establishments in all governorates are invited to contribute to this national duty and communicate on 99076665, 99762535,” the ministry said.

The team responsible for Covid-19 relief and shelter held a meeting under the chairmanship of Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development, on Wednesday. and took the following decisions:

Preparing a number of hotels to serve as institutional quarantine centres for Omanis arriving from abroad.

The quarantine centres at hotels will be divided into three categories:

Some hotels will be dedicated to persons who are not showing symptoms of the disease.

Separate hotels will be reserved for suspected cases while the third group of hotels for the medical treatment of infected persons.

The relief and sheltering team gave directives for the preparation of medical and social support groups to care for the Omani students coming from abroad during the quarantine period.

In addition, the sector requested the relevant departments to take all necessary measures to receive and test the Omani students returning to the Sultanate and transfer them to the dedicated quarantine centers.

Meanwhile, the medical response and health sector held a meeting with the medical authorities to review the preparedness of the health institutions and discussed ways of providing the requirements of treatment and healthcare.