Covid-19 vaccines from India arrives in Oman

Muscat: The first batch of 100,000 doses of vaccines from India reached Muscat on Saturday, informed the Indian Embassy in Oman.

At the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group (IOSCG) recently held in New Delhi, both sides expressed satisfaction that despite the Covid-19 pandemic both sides have kept in close touch and sustained momentum in further consolidation of their strategic relationship. Secretary (CPV&OIA) thanked the Omani side for taking excellent care of the large Indian community in Oman during the pandemic.

India assured assistance to Oman in its requirement for Covid-19 vaccines.

