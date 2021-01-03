Covid-19 vaccine safe, given to 7,600 in different governorates: Health Minister

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, has said that 7,600 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus (Covid-19) and that, so far, no unknown side-effects were reported. He added that the vaccine (Pfizer/bioNTech) has been distributed in all governorates of the Sultanate and that it is safe and secure.

In a statement, the minister, who went on tour of Bausher Polyclinic, said that there was a large turnout of citizens and residents wishing to get the vaccine on Sunday, the 8th day of the immunization campaign that kicked off last Sunday.

Dr Ahmed reaffirmed that Oman has an established immunization record and that the Sultanate topped a total of 127 countries in the management of immunizations. No vaccine was introduced in the Sultanate before consulting specialized studies and clinical experiences. Vaccines given in Oman are registered in their countries of origin, he added.

As many as 4 million people took Pfizer/bioNTech and, so far, no serious side-effects have been registered, said Dr Ahmed, who urged target segments of society to take the vaccine, in health centres, and to ignore rumours. He reminded all to keep wearing face masks, wash hands with soap or detergents and to maintain physical distance.

Meanwhile, Dr Hanan al Mahrooqi, Head of Bausher Polyclinic, said that many citizens and residents have responded to the immunization campaign, which is progressing at a rapid pace.

In a statement, Dr Hanan said that Covid-19 immunisation is still in its first phase and that the Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate General of Health in Muscat Governorate, dedicated certain areas for the reception of segments of entitled Covid-19 recipients.

Dr Hanan pointed out that certain criteria govern the acceptance of people in immunization centres, which operate in all days of the week, except Friday and Saturday, from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm.

Dr Hanan said that 1,458 took the vaccine in Muscat Governorate. –ONA

