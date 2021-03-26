CORONAVIRUS Main World 

Covid-19 vaccine exports not banned: India

Oman Observer

 India has not imposed a ban on coronavirus vaccine exports and New Delhi will continue to supply vaccines in a phased manner, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

“We had stated that keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased roll-out, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner,” the source said.

“This position remains unchanged. We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines, unlike many other countries,” said the source.

You May Also Like

Catalan leader calls for international mediation

Oman Observer Comments Off on Catalan leader calls for international mediation

May wins cabinet’s backing for UK-EU free trade area post Brexit

Oman Observer Comments Off on May wins cabinet’s backing for UK-EU free trade area post Brexit

RAFO opens first aviation medicine training centre 

Oman Observer Comments Off on RAFO opens first aviation medicine training centre 