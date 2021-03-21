Covid-19 vaccination begins in Musandam

MUSCAT: As per Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Sunday rolled out vaccination campaign against Covid-19 for all citizens aged 18 and above in the Governorate of Musandam.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said in a statement: “We are delighted to launch the expanded campaign for Covid-19 vaccine in the Governorate of Musandam”.

The minister said that about 2,000 people have been vaccinated in Musandam and that the vaccination drive targets around 16,500 people there.

Dr Al Saeedi reaffirmed that the vaccine will be available also for the teaching staff, so that students can return back to schools.

The minister also added that the number of Covid-19 patients admitted in the intensive care units (ICUs) stands at 103; therefore, the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is monitoring the situation and that taking further precautionary measures is not ruled out.

Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Musandam, commended the significant efforts exerted in tackling the pandemic and providing the vaccines for all citizens in the Governorate of Musandam.

During the launching ceremony, free Covid-19 PCR tests were announced for all citizens in the Wilayat of Madha in the Governorate of Musandam at a rate of 4 times a year. The ministry called on the target groups to take the vaccines as there is a very significant decrease in the number of ICU patients among those over 65 years after receiving the vaccine. — ONA