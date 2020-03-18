Business CORONAVIRUS Oman 

COVID-19 threat: CMA suspends general meetings

Oman Observer ,

The Capital Market Authority has issued circular suspending the general meetings of public joint stock companies and investment funds until further notice.
The measure is in line with the directive of the Supreme Committee tasked with managing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), to suspend all gatherings, events and conferences in the Sultanate.
Under Article 172 of the Commercial Companies Law, public joint stock companies and investment funds are required to convene their AGMs and other general meetings within 90 days from the end of the financial year — a provision that now stands suspended.

You May Also Like

PDVSA partners fear reach of latest US sanctions on Venezuela

Oman Observer Comments Off on PDVSA partners fear reach of latest US sanctions on Venezuela

China’s central bank vows to step up support

Oman Observer Comments Off on China’s central bank vows to step up support

Oil up on Libya disruptions, but bloated US market still weighs

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil up on Libya disruptions, but bloated US market still weighs