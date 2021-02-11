Covid-19 taught us to be more humane

MAGGIE JEANS OBE –

Notwithstanding the behemothian losses that the Covid-19 pandemic caused to humanity, it has also taught us to be more compassionate, among various lessons that an unpleasant event can edify us.

Various communities and individuals joined hands with the authorities and set up schemes to feed and take care of groups of workers at their own expense. Various embassies and diplomatic missions came forward and did an amazing job of supporting these casualties of Covid-19. Individuals spent their time, effort and energy in supporting each other.

Oman has so far coped better with the Covid pandemic than many other countries in the world. This is largely due to wise leadership and the fortune of being a large country with a small population.

The focus of most of us during this challenging period of change has been self-preservation and survival — natural instincts that come to the fore in times of crisis. However, for many in our community the consequences of Covid have been dire.

The main focus worldwide as we all know has been on controlling the spread of the virus whilst at the same time limiting the economic consequences of the pandemic. Migrant workers in the Gulf have been hard hit by the financial downturn but Oman’s generous policy of repatriation without penalties has helped many to return to their homeland without fines for expired visas. Around 250,000 expatriates have so far left the Sultanate since the beginning of the pandemic. However, many others remain stranded themselves in desperate straits, and it is here that the generosity of Oman becomes apparent.

Many Omani professionals have suddenly lost their jobs, found their salaries and allowances cut or been forced into an unplanned and unexpected early retirement. This is extremely stressful for those affected as they adjust to their new circumstances. Many locals have large mortgages and loans with banks and the financial fallout of Covid for these people is enormous.

Tourism and the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit sectors during this pandemic. In a locked and abandoned hotel outside Muscat, the former GM lives a Robinson Crusoe-like existence whilst fighting a court case to recover unpaid salary due for over a year for himself and his Omani colleagues. There is no electricity or water. Supplies have been cut off because of non-payment of utility bills. He has been advised by his Embassy that if he leaves Oman his case will not proceed and, anyway, he has no money for an air ticket.

The expat responsible for the management of the hotel has emptied his bank accounts and left the country, leaving several people stranded.

Despite the negative aspects of this tale there is a positive side. It is the kindness of strangers which has come to his rescue. Omani citizens bring him food and bottled water whilst the expats make collections and bring other supplies. This is what makes Oman special.