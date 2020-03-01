COVID-19 surveillance measures discussed in Salalah

Muscat, March 1 – The Directorate-General of Health Services in Dhofar held a meeting to review monitoring and surveillance measures for coronavirus (COVID-19). Members of the administrative and medical divisions took part in the meeting, while preparedness at the Salalah Airport and Port of Salalah was also discussed with the respective officials. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Khalid al Mushekhi, Director-General of Health Service in Dhofar. The technical committees discussed the mechanism to handle COVID-19 cases and precautionary measures in this regard.

The health officials also held meetings with the officials of the Port of Salalah and Salalah Airport to discuss the measures being taken in line with the directives issued by the Ministry of Health. Al Mushekhi called it a joint responsibility of all to check the spread of the virus and discussed the measures being taken by the Ministry of Health in this regard. He put emphasis on the role of medical and administrative teams working at airports, ports and land borders and in following up and making inventory of suspected cases. A team comprising senior health officials visited Salalah Airport and Port of Salalah to review the mechanism and brief the port and airport staff about the readiness of the Ministry of Health.