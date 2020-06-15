Covid-19 spike restricts footfall in Salalah hypermarkets

Salalah: Even as people were adjusting to the ‘new normal’ after easing in restrictions on certain commercial activities, Sunday’s spike in Covid-19 cases reminded everyone that any lax approach in hygiene and not adhering to the pandemic protocols may lead them to bigger problems.

As soon as the Sunday’s bulletin was out, the footfall in supermarkets and hypermarkets reduced and there were very few shoppers inside the malls even in the evening hours.

The hypermarkets became more vigilant in checking body temperature, masks, and gloves with every visitor, and some were seen ensuring a limited number of customers inside the premises.

“Everyone seems alarmed over Sunday’s number as Salalah never had such a big number in all these days. The cases were very few and easily manageable with a very high recovery rate. But now is the time to be careful,” said Shahabuddin, who works as a mechanic in the industrial area.

People heaved a sigh of relief over Monday’s five cases, whereas the number of cases on Sunday was 81. Dhofar now has 171 cases, out of which 158 are from Salalah and rest from Al Mazyunah (3), Shalim wa Juzur al Hallaniyat (9), and Mirbat (1).

For a change, more than the commercial outlets, the shoppers are seen abiding by the safety norms as the rate of facemask wearers was very high on Monday. Most of the shopping outlets admitted this change after the announcement of Sunday’s numbers.

The outlets dealing in groceries and essentials also admitted that among many other things the demand for masks, hand sanitisers and gloves was high on Monday.