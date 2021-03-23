Covid-19 should not affect TB treatment: MoH

People suffering from tuberculosis shouldn’t stop receiving treatment due to the Covid-19 scenario. They should continue medication, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has advised on Tuesday.

The ministry, represented by the Directorate-General for Disease Surveillance and Control, is observing World Tuberculosis Day on Wednesday, March 24, under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health. National Strategic Plan for TB Elimination will be launched to mark the day in the presence of Dr Jean Jabbour, WHO Representative of Oman, Dr Fatma al Yaquobi, Head of TB and Acute Respiratory Diseases, and Dr Saif al Abri, Director-General, Disease Surveillance and Control.

According to sources at the MoH, “A person with lung tuberculosis is a source of infection to others. He shouldn’t stop receiving the anti-Covid-19 vaccination as well.”

“There are two types of tuberculosis — Acid-fast bacillus (AFB) and Open TB. The second one is highly infectious as the focus of infection is open to respiratory passages and tiny tubercle bacilli can be seen in sputum and droplets, and this is dangerous,” says Dr Mahmood al Rahbi, Head of Emergency Department at Al Nahda Hospital.

“Although the closed TB is not infectious, both of them need treatment at the earliest to avoid complications,” he added.

Allaying the fears of TB patients, he said it is important for everyone who is invited for a Covid-19 vaccination to take the jab. The vaccines are safe and effective, whether someone is on TB treatment or not.

“When a person with active TB takes medications, the bacteria in the sputum disappears and he is no more a source of infection to others. So getting proper treatment for any infected person is vital not only for curing him, but also for preventing community spread of the disease,” says Dr Benny Panakkal, Senior Consultant, Cardiology, and Medical Director at Badr Al Samaa Hospital.

“Most people with TB are not considered at severe risk from Covid-19. Vaccines are being given as per age target group, beginning with older people who are more at risk with Covid-19. People are invited for a jab when their turn comes as per age group.”

Dr Dilip Singhvi, Specialist, Internal Medicine, at the Apollo Hospital, says a patient having tuberculosis means he has an infection called pneumonia with tuberculin bacilli in the lung.

“Such patients will shed the bacilli when they cough in the secretions (sputum) and pose a potential risk of transmitting the infection to other people especially those who are in close contact with the patient like other family members or co-workers or people living in clusters in camps.”

Dr Viresh Chopra of Oman Dental College suggests that people with TB are most likely to spread it to people they spend time with every day and this includes family members, friends, and coworkers or schoolmates.

“TB can be treated by taking several drugs for 6 to 12 months. It is very important that people who have TB complete the medicine course, and take the drugs exactly as prescribed. If they stop taking the drugs too soon, they can become sick again; if they do not take the drugs correctly, the germs that are still alive, may become resistant to those drugs,” Dr Viresh added.