COVID-19 restrictions eased for Christmas

Sydney on Wednesday eased lockdown restrictions for Christmas after Australia’s largest city reported a second day of new coronavirus cases in the single digits. Amid a record testing and tracing effort, just eight new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to announce all residents could have at least some visitors during the festive period. “Everybody has had a very difficult year,” said state Premier Gladys Berejiklian, announcing the “modest” three-day easing of restrictions. Most Sydneysiders would be allowed to invite 10 adults to their homes, with that number limited to five in the neighbourhoods at the epicentre of the outbreak. — AFP

