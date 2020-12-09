COVID-19 protocols missing in certain flights

Even though some positive news on coronavirus vaccine is making the round, the risk of the virus’ spread is very much there due to violation of COVID-19 protocols on certain flights.

Demand for flights for almost all the sectors in India is very high. The rush is also there on certain Indian sectors where no compulsory COVID-19 test for outbound passengers is required.

Some passengers travelling to the Indian state of Kerala experienced that it wasn’t possible to practice the COVID-19 protocols onboard. “The only protocol being followed is mask by all the passengers, but social distancing is totally missing. The worst scenario onboard is while embarking and disembarking,” said a passenger travelling to Kerala.

There is one good thing being noticed that the middle seat passengers are provided with PPE kits that include a coverall, face shield, and sachets of sanitiser by the airlines.

Meanwhile, even though the flight tickets are very high, four to five times higher than pre-COVID-19 days, there are people who are travelling due to urgent situations of their own.

With more movements, holiday season round the corner, and schools getting ready for full-fledged mode, the rush is likely to be more.

No private airline is currently allowed to operate between Oman and India due to the renewed air bubble agreement between the countries.

“I bought a two-way ticket for Muscat to Kochin and back on Indigo paying RO 90 for end of November. But due to the cancellation of their services, I had to pay RO 150 for the second week of December,” said Gopika commenting on the current scenario a traveller from Kerala said.

“Airfares are astronomically high and a commoner who have not travelled home for years but wants to travel now has to pay very high fare now,” another passenger said.

A representative of an airline said, “We have been severely hit by the cancellation of flights especially at a time when there is some movement after so many months.”

