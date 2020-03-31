Covid-19: Precautionary measures for industrial facilities

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has launched precautionary measures for industrial facilities, industrial estates, and free zones to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to them, each industrial area or free zone should provide accommodation to the workers in the factory premises.

For this purpose, says the advisory note from the ministry, “administrative staff including accountants and others can work from home and convert the office space as accommodation for the workers”.

The workers should stay in the premises till the end of the period of safety measures announced by the authorities and “should remain within the factory and must not leave it, except in case of medical emergencies”, it said.

“Each industrial area or free zone shall prepare a list showing the names of those authorized to work in each factory/facility, with the staff who will stay. Their contact numbers will be provided so that they can be contacted when needed”, it said.

Other measures to be implemented by the managements include that drivers of trucks that operate from and to the industrial areas should use protective covers including masks and gloves.

“While entering the industrial area or free zone, drivers are obliged not to exit the truck”, it said.

Loading and unloading procedures to be done by specialized workers using protective equipment.

Also included in the guidelines are:

Formation of production teams using identification marks using colours or symbols, taking into account that there is enough number of people in the team.

Alternate shifts for workers. When one team finishes its work, they must go to the rooms given to them inside the factory.

All the teams should be provided with mandatory sanitary items like masks, sterilisers, gloves and other disinfectants).

Necessary nutritional and medical facilities should be provided inside the factory.

In addition to the above, factories that have been excluded from this decision must keep a list of names of workers and vehicles allowed to enter the area so that special permits could be granted to them.

The industrial complexes and free zones will remain closed to outsiders, and permits will be checked by the security staff.