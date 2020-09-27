Covid-19 patients in intensive care cross 200

Muscat: For the first time, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care crossed 200 in various hospitals of Oman.

Such a high number is a matter of concern as Oman’s COVID-19 death toll rises every day. It may be noted that nearly 30 per cent of coronavirus patients in intensive care have kidney failure.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,543 cases and 24 deaths as per data available from Thursday to Saturday.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 97, 450, while the number of recoveries stood at 87, 801, which is 90 per cent of the cases reported.

The percentage of recoveries has dropped significantly from 94 per cent from a couple of weeks ago to 90 percent on Sunday.

The total number of deaths is 909, of which 666 are Omanis.

The MOH said 63 cases were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of COVID-19 in-patients stands at 523, of which 200 are in intensive care.

Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, speaking at the weekly press conference, said the danger is far from over as deaths are not only among the old-aged or people suffering from chronic diseases.

The number of COVID-19 cases among medical personnel is about 2,848, 42 per cent of which are due to community transmission.

Vinod Nair

@vinot_nair