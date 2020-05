Covid-19: Oman reports 404 new cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced 404 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which 67 of them are Omani nationals and 337 non-Omanis.

This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 5,029, including 21 deaths.

The Ministry said the number of Covid- 19 recoveries rose to 1,436, an increase of 86 from Friday. Timeline: Covids Deaths in Oman

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the death of an 80-year-old Omani citizen with Covid-19. With this, the number of deaths registered in the Sultanate is 21.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (May 15) announced the death of a 43-year-old resident with Covid-19. With this, the number of Covid-19 deaths registered in the Sultanate rose to 20. Earlier on Friday (May 15), a 36-year-old Omani citizen died from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 19. A 31-year-old resident died from Covid-19 on Thursday (May 14), bringing the total number of deaths to 18 in the Sultanate, said the Ministry of Health.

On May 9, MOH announced the death of an 80-year-old Omani woman with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 17.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (May 8) reported the death of a 43-year-old resident of Covid-19, taking the total of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 16.

On Thursday, A 66-year-old expatriate died due to Covid-19. bringing the death toll to 15.

Also on Thursday, The MOH on Thursday announced the death of a resident in Oman, taking the death toll to 14.

The Ministry of Health on May 5 announced the death of an Omani woman aged 67 due to Covid-19, taking the total to 13.

The Ministry of Health announced on May 2 said a 60-year-old resident died after being infected with Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 12.

On April 30, an Omani woman aged 33 died due to Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 11.

The Ministry of Health in Oman announced the death of a 74-year-old citizen with Covid-19 on April 24. With this, the total number of deaths in the Sultanate reaches 10.

On Thursday (April 23), a 57-year-old resident of Muscat succumbed to coronavirus (Covid-19).

MOH on April 21 had announced the death of a 53-year-old resident of Muscat- the eighth Covid-19 related death in the Sultanate.

Earlier on April 19, MoH had announced the death of a resident aged 59, bringing the total number of cases in the Sultanate then to 7.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on April 17 had announced the death of a 76-year-old resident, which was the sixth Covid-19-related death.

Also on April 17, the fifth death case was reported – a 66-year-old resident.

The first death was that of a 72-year old citizen reported on March 31, followed by another citizen on April 4.

The third death is that of an expatriate from Muscat reported on April 10 while the fourth death reported Sunday, April 12 was a 37-year old expatriate from the capital.

MOH calls upon all to adhere to the isolation procedures by staying in an isolated room with an attached toilet and serving the isolated person from outside the room as instructed.

The Ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.