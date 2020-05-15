Covid-19: Oman reports 284 new cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health announced the registration of 284 new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (Covid_19), out of which 80 of the new cases are Omani nationals and 204 of them are non-Omanis. This brings up the total number of Covid _19 cases in the Sultanate to 4625 including 19 deaths.

MOH on Friday had announced the death of a 36-year-old Omani citizen with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 19.

The Ministry said the number of Covid_19 recoveries rose to 1350.

MOH calls upon all to adhere to the isolation procedures by staying in an isolated room with an attached toilet and serving the isolated person from outside the room as instructed.

The Ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.