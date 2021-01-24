Front Stories 

Covid 19: Oman extends border closure

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on Sunday has decided to extend the closure of land borders of the Sultanate for one more week ending at 6 pm on Monday, February 1st.

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9471 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman-UK ties are on solid footing

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman-UK ties are on solid footing

Oman and Iran discuss regional developments

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman and Iran discuss regional developments

Mask up to combat covid-19

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Mask up to combat covid-19