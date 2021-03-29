Covid-19: Oman activates health sector to tackle new wave

 No vaccinated patients in ICU: Royal Hospital

 Number of active cases in Oman cross 12,000

Muscat: All healthcare workers have been urged to activate the plans that were followed when the epidemic was at its peak previously.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Sunday reported 2,249 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered to 156, 087.

It may be noted that Oman reported 4,703 cases and 30 deaths the previous week.

MoH also reported 11 new Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,661.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, presided over a meeting to discuss the epidemiological situation and the surge of cases as well cases of hospital admissions, particularly in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Sixty-five patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 466, including 145 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The meeting, which was attended by Dr Mohammed al Hosni, MoH’s Undersecretary for Health Affairs, reviewed the challenges and solutions to encounter this crucial phase of the pandemic that require mobilising health sector resources to take care of the increasing numbers of patients.

Provision of services has been decided to be reduced to cover only basic services at primary health care, in addition to returning to the plan that was adopted when the epidemic was at its peak previously.

The total recovery cases reached 142,420, which is 91 per cent of the total cases reported.

Specialists expect the period from April 1 to May 31, 2021, to be an extremely difficult stage in the pandemic’s development in the Sultanate.

To avoid worsening the situation, the Supreme Committee will take a series of tougher and more comprehensive measures that might culminate into lockdown and total ban on movement during the above-mentioned period.

MoH called on everyone to understand the measures taken, cooperate with the health sector, and strictly adhere to preventive measures such as wearing masks, physical distancing and maintaining the hygiene of the hands.

That number of patients in intensive care rooms reached 18 patients at the Royal Hospital, and for the first time in 152 days, active cases of infection reached 12,000.

Royal Hospital said no person who entered the intensive care unit had taken vaccination against the virus.

