Covid 19: Number of ICU patients shoots up

Muscat: The number of coronavirus patients in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of various hospitals went up to 43 on Sunday from 29 last week.

The number of new cases also crossed the 200-mark for three days as the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 633 new cases of Covid-19.

MOH reported two Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,534 after reporting no deaths for four consecutive days.

The total recovery cases reached 127, 698, 94.1 percent of the total cases reported.

With sixteen admissions, the number of inpatients in various hospitals is now 120.

The inpatients in hospitals have gone up from 55 on January 13 to 96 on February 4, while the patients in intensive care units went up from 8 to 29 during the same period.

The majority of cases reported in the country continue to be from the Muscat Governorate, according to official statistics.

Speaking to the media last week, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said, “It is worrying and frightening to see the number of cases doubling in less than two weeks, which has forced the Supreme Committee to extend the closure of land borders.”

He added, “It is unfortunate that the vast majority of those who adhere to preventive measures pay the price as there are some who fail to comply with instructions. Some believe that the virus has gone as the vaccine has arrived, and we will all pay the price if we don’t comply with the measures.”