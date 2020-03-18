Covid-19: New guidelines for taxis, public transport

Muscat: The Ministry of Transport has decided to impose preventive procedures on buses, taxis, and ferries owners and other public transport operators as a preventive procedure taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

All public transport operators should follow these guidelines.

Reducing the maximum passengers so that it will not exceed four passengers (driver included) for all taxis.

Vacant seats must be present, which forms a space between passengers in public transport buses, ferries; transportation means for ministries and companies employees as well as construction sites workers and similar instances.a

Disinfect and clean all the components and seats within the public transport means on a daily basis, at the start of every trip as well its end, especially the inner and external handles.

Providing disinfectant dispensers In all taxis, buses, and ferries.

Preventing passengers from standing within the bus or ferry to reduce crowding.

Measure passengers’ temperature before they enter public transportation means (ferries.buses).

Comply with the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health in Oman.