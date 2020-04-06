Covid-19: Muscat in focus with 257 cases, 2 deaths

Photo courtesy: Nasser al Harrasi

Muscat: The Ministry of Health reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, with the number for infected crossing the 300-mark to reach 331.

The capital, which reported 31 cases on Monday, continues to top the list with 257 cases and 29 recovered, followed by Al Dhakilyah (23 cases), South Batinah (15 ), Musandam ( 2), Al Dhahirah (3), South Sharqiyah (1), Buraimi (1), North Batinah (21) and Dhofar (8).

Two Covid-19-related deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier, was reported on Saturday, April 4.