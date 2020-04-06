Covid-19: Muscat in focus with 257 cases, 2 deaths
Photo courtesy: Nasser al Harrasi
Muscat: The Ministry of Health reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, with the number for infected crossing the 300-mark to reach 331.
The capital, which reported 31 cases on Monday, continues to top the list with 257 cases and 29 recovered, followed by Al Dhakilyah (23 cases), South Batinah (15 ), Musandam ( 2), Al Dhahirah (3), South Sharqiyah (1), Buraimi (1), North Batinah (21) and Dhofar (8).
Two Covid-19-related deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier, was reported on Saturday, April 4.
According to MoH, 226 of the 257 cases reported in Muscat are currently sick.
Currently, the Muttrah wilayat of Muscat is being placed in isolation of the prevalence of societal transmission, the Minister of Health in reply to question recently.
He said, “Muttrah has been put under quarantine because of the prevalence of societal transmission, which is the transmission of the virus to people without contacting infected persons and not related to travel.”
Royal Oman Police (ROP) has provided alternative access and exit to Muttrah, which has been in lockdown since April 1. The alternative route is Qurum- Darsait – Muttrah – Muscat- Al Bustan (seaside) road.
The ROP has been stopping people at strategic points in Muttrah from leaving the wilayat for unjustified reasons.