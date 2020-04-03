Mobile COVID-19 check-up in Muttrah soon

As COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate touch 252, the Ministry of Health (MoH) is looking at mobile medical examination bus in Muttrah — the hotspot of coronavirus in the country. According to Dr Mohammed Saif al Hosni, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Health, this mobile clinic will work round the clock for both citizens and expatriates who wish to get themselves checked against coronavirus.”The mobile medical centre is intended to examine the largest possible population in the area who have been isolated,” Dr Al Hosni said.

Speaking to Oman TV, Dr Al Hosni said this would help check further cases that are likely to come out of Muttrah.

“This is an effort to screen both locals and residents in and around the wilayat of Muttrah which is the hotspot of COVID-19 in the recent days,” Dr Al Hosni said.

Additionally, health centres in Muttrah will accept more patients for regular check-ups and cases will be referred to other hospitals. Also, there will be an ‘Expat Medical Centre’ which will be exclusively used to screen the majority expatriate population living in this area.

“These health centres will receive all residents in the area who are either not diagnosed or have just completed home quarantine. The dedicated health centre will attend to expatriates who need to be screened” he added.