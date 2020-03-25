Covid-19: Measures taken to identify contacts

Muscat: In compliance with the decision of the Supreme Committee entrusted with undertaking measures to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Medical Response & Public Health Sector has been activated. The Sector’s members concerned with dealing with COVID-19 met on Tuesday at the Emergency Management Center in the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The meeting reviewed the epidemiological situation in the Sultanate, as well as the sectoral response in dealing with various scenarios that may occur.

During the meeting, it has been agreed to take escalatory steps by the Sector in tackling the pandemic along with increasing the absorptive capacity for the health facilities and exerting all efforts in diagnosing the cases and identifying the contacts.

The Medical Response & Public Health Sector urges everyone to the isolation procedures in isolated room and toilet as instructed. The Sector also advises all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

“Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health is further required” the officials stated.