COVID-19 jab safe, say vaccine takers

Some people are afraid to take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against coronavirus for fear of complications because this vaccine is new in Oman and it will take some time to raise public awareness about the vaccine, a health official said adding the vaccine is safe and the complications, if any, are rare and mainly low-grade fever or mild allergic reaction.

Dr Hanan bint Abdullah al Mahrouqiyah, head of Bausher Specialist Medical Centre, said on Tuesday in Muscat that those who took the vaccine at the centre have not felt any sort of complications. Dr Ahmed bin Salim al Wahaibi said, “Being a medical worker with a chronic disease I have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The process was easy and did not take a long time starting from the administrative procedures until getting the vaccine.”

Badriya bint Khamis al Zadjaliyah said: “I have chronic diseases like diabetes and kidney failure. I have been encouraged to take the vaccine to protect myself and my family members from coronavirus. It is really a chance that we have to seize and get vaccinated.”

Ahmed bin Gharib al Hilali, who took the vaccine, said: “We, old people, need the vaccine especially “We, old people, need the vaccine especially those who suffer from chronic diseases. I am here today to get vaccinated but I have been told to wait as I took the infectious disease injection 12 days ago. I have been told at the centre that the vaccine should be administered within 14 days from the injection. Hence, I have to wait another two days to get the vaccine.”

A total of 1,717 people have been vaccinated in the first two days of phase 1 of the national campaign to fight the virus.

Among the governorates, North Al Batinah recorded the highest number of people who were vaccinated (509) followed by Muscat (302), Buraimi (171), South al Batinah (166), South al Sharqiyah (131),Al Dhahirah (98), North al Sharqiyah (89), Al Dakhiliyah (84 ) Musandam (81), Dhofar (66) and Al Wusta(20).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) urged the target groups for the COVID-19 vaccine to visit the nearest health institutions without adhering to the scheduled appointments for taking the vaccine depending upon the working hours in each institution.

The first phase of the national campaign for immunization against coronavirus targets the most vulnerable groups, including frontline workers, the chronically ill and the elderly.

The campaign was launched on Sunday after the first batch of 15,600 doses arrived at Muscat International Airport last week. Another 28,000 doses of the vaccine by American drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are expected to arrive next month.

Ahmed bin Gharib al Hilali, who took the vaccine, said: “We, old people, need the vaccine especially “We, old people, need the vaccine especially those who suffer from chronic diseases. I am here today to get vaccinated but I have been told to wait as I took the infectious disease injection 12 days ago.

I have been told at the centre that the vaccine should be administered within 14 days from the injection. Hence, I have to wait another two days to get the vaccine.”

A total of 1,717 people have been vaccinated in the first two days of phase 1 of the national campaign to fight the virus.

Among the governorates, North Al Batinah recorded the highest number of people who were vaccinated (509) followed by Muscat (302), Buraimi (171), South al Batinah (166), South al Sharqiyah (131),Al Dhahirah (98), North al Sharqiyah (89), Al Dakhiliyah (84 ) Musandam (81), Dhofar (66) and Al Wusta(20).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) urged the target groups for the COVID-19 vaccine to visit the nearest health institutions without adhering to the scheduled appointments for taking the vaccine depending upon the working hours in each institution.

The first phase of the national campaign for immunization against coronavirus targets the most vulnerable groups, including frontline workers, the chronically ill and the elderly.

The campaign was launched on Sunday after the first batch of 15,600 doses arrived at Muscat International Airport last week. Another 28,000 doses of the vaccine by American drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are expected to arrive next month.