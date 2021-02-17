Covid-19: India issues new travel guidelines
New Delhi: India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued a new list of regulations passengers need to follow while flying from other countries to India.
All Passengers must register themselves on Air Suvidha Portal after filling the Self Reporting form through the online portal, www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/aphoregistration at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.
It is mandatory for all passengers to complete e-submission of Self-Declaration Forms (SDF) through the online portal, www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration before check-in without fail.
- For seeking exemption from institutional quarantine, passengers must submit an Exemption Form through www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report at least 72 hours prior to boarding.
- Passengers traveling to Mumbai would be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost, in the nearby hotels for seven days.
- All Passengers transiting to onward domestic flights in India should hold a valid Negative COVID-19 test report for travel exemptions.
- All International passengers arriving in Karnataka from any Country shall have COVID negative certificate (issued within 72 hours from the time of departure), otherwise, they will be mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at the port of entry.
- All Passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu must carry a valid Negative COVID-19 PCT test report, issued within 72 hours from the time of departure.
- All Passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu should carry auto-generated TN e-Pass (http://tnepass.tneag.org).
- All Passengers travelling to Kerala must register on the COVID-19 Jagratha Portal prior to commencement of journey through https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/.