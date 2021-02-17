Covid-19: India issues new travel guidelines

New Delhi: India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued a new list of regulations passengers need to follow while flying from other countries to India.

All Passengers must register themselves on Air Suvidha Portal after filling the Self Reporting form through the online portal, www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/aphoregistration at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.

It is mandatory for all passengers to complete e-submission of Self-Declaration Forms (SDF) through the online portal, www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration before check-in without fail.