Covid-19 : Hotlines numbers of MOH
Muscat: The Ministry of Health has released the hotline numbers for Covid -19 to be contacted by the people in case of any emergency.
The Ministry of Health has stated that for those coming from countries with local transmission within the past 14 days or if they are in direct contact with a person who
has visited those countries and suffer from a chest infection and has the following symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing), visit the airport health control clinic/ Health disk directly, or visit the nearest health center while you are in Oman and report your travel history.
The Ministry of Health call center has been busy answering all inquiries and the number is 24441999. The callers have two options in language – Arabic and English.
The Directorate-General for Diseases Surveillance and Control has the hotline numbers.
At the national level, the national hotline is 92199389, fax is 22357541.
Surveillance (DS) Fax 22357541
Communicable Disease (DCD) Fax 22357539
Infection Prevention & Control (CDIPC) 91313315 Fax 22357542
Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) 91313316 Fax 24793899
Environmental & Occupational Health (EOH) Fax 24563121
The Hotlines for the Governorates are
Muscat 90924212 24707264
South al Batinah 72145603 26877470
North al Batinah 98818166 26845168
Al Buraimi 71555520 25657147
Al Dhahira 91789500 25685912
Al Dhakhliyah 90922261 25228493
North al Sharqiyah 99101292 25576891
South al Sharqiyah 71742120, 25543996 Fax 25540188
Al Wusta 99342885 Fax 23436402
Dhofar 93531812 Fax 23230559
Musandam 99820729 Fax 26730147