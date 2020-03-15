Covid-19 : Hotlines numbers of MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has released the hotline numbers for Covid -19 to be contacted by the people in case of any emergency.

The Ministry of Health has stated that for those coming from countries with local transmission within the past 14 days or if they are in direct contact with a person who

has visited those countries and suffer from a chest infection and has the following symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing), visit the airport health control clinic/ Health disk directly, or visit the nearest health center while you are in Oman and report your travel history.

The Ministry of Health call center has been busy answering all inquiries and the number is 24441999. The callers have two options in language – Arabic and English.

The Directorate-General for Diseases Surveillance and Control has the hotline numbers.

At the national level, the national hotline is 92199389, fax is 22357541.

Surveillance (DS) Fax 22357541

Communicable Disease (DCD) Fax 22357539

Infection Prevention & Control (CDIPC) 91313315 Fax 22357542

Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) 91313316 Fax 24793899

Environmental & Occupational Health (EOH) Fax 24563121

The Hotlines for the Governorates are

Muscat 90924212 24707264

South al Batinah 72145603 26877470

North al Batinah 98818166 26845168

Al Buraimi 71555520 25657147

Al Dhahira 91789500 25685912

Al Dhakhliyah 90922261 25228493

North al Sharqiyah 99101292 25576891

South al Sharqiyah 71742120, 25543996 Fax 25540188

Al Wusta 99342885 Fax 23436402

Dhofar 93531812 Fax 23230559

Musandam 99820729 Fax 26730147