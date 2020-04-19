Covid-19: Gulf measures in right direction, says WHO official

Muscat: A top WHO (World Health Organisation) official for the East Mediterranean region has stressed that the measures taken by the Gulf countries are in the right direction in terms of speed of response and the integration of their procedures.

Dr Ahmed bin Salim al Mandhari, Regional Director, WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region (WHO-EMRO), said in an interview to Oman Observer that the WHO dispatched a team of experts to some Gulf countries to consult on the conditions of (Covid-19) and review responses applied in the countries. “There have been also meeting with the GCC Health Ministers” he said.

The experts have praised the level of readiness and response, availability of capabilities, whether laboratory or therapeutic, as well as the ability of epidemiological investigation teams to implement the recommendations of the World Health Organisation, he said. “Interactions are still ongoing between the GCC Health Ministers and WHO to provide technical support when needed.”

Mandheri urged testing should be expanded and the cases should be detected early to stop transmission before the situation becomes worse.

He added, “All scenarios must be expected and we should prepare for the worst-case situation, which means expanding the well-equipped centres that are prepared to accommodate larger numbers of infected people when the prevention and control measures are applied.”

Mandheri said, “We are dealing with one new virus that humanity has not known before and this virus is spreading in various parts of the world. The only difference is the degree and severity of the disease and the severity of the symptoms caused by it. The available evidences indicate that, within the limits of what we have done in studies and research, the degree and severity of the disease are mild and accompanied by simple symptoms in the 80 per cent of the cases.”

He added that the distribution is not related to one region and the different degrees of severity of the disease are seen in all regions and countries. “They are related to the affected groups and not to the geographical location. The categories of the elderly, patients with chronic or latent illnesses are the most susceptible to infection and more deaths have been reported compared to young people and children.

Mandheri said, “It is premature to determine the period that takes to end the pandemic, the prevalence rates are still accelerating and the epidemiological curve of the number of cases is still escalating and has not yet reached the highest point in the curve. The peak point after which the curve begins to decline is the beginning of the recession.”

He said, “We believe that the current numbers are much less than the actual reality due to the difficulty of monitoring all cases, as we are witnessing the emergence of new central focus in different regions and the widening geographic scope of the pandemic as well as the emergence of societal and local spread patterns, which makes the issue of decline more difficult.”

He expected the people to continue with healthy habits and practices – washing hands, following the etiquette of coughing and sneezing, covering the nose and mouth, and avoiding unnecessary contact with patients and ensuring health- even the pandemic has ended.