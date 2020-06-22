Covid-19 deaths cross 100-mark in Muscat

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday announced 1,605 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 684 Omanis and 921 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 31,076 including 6 new deaths. This is also the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases.

Of the total deaths reported, 88 of them are residents and 49 Omanis.

Of the total deaths reported, 76 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 61 in the 60+ group.

Of the total deaths reported, 116 of them are males and 21 are females.

Of the total 137 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 102, followed by South Batinah 13, North Batinah 9, Al Dhakilyah 4, South al Sharqiyah 3, North Sharqiyah 1 Dhofar 2, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 2.

Today’s highlights

Muscat: 22, 160 cases + 1,002

North al Batinah – 2, 310 cases +164

South al Batinah: 2, 189 cases +111

Al Dhakilyah: 1,184 cases + 64

Al-Wusta: 1,092 cases +123

South Sharqiyah: 658 cases +17

North Sharqiyah 487 cases +18

Al Buraimi: 325 cases + 28

Al Dhahirah: 298 cases +45

Dhofar: 360 cases +33 ( 22 new cases in Salalah)

Musandam: 13 cases