COVID-19 cases touch 40k mark

Muscat: The number of COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate for one day reported 1,010 on Tuesday, making the total to 40,070. The first case in Oman was reported in February this year.

Among today’s cases, there are 776 Omanis and 234 expatriates. However, an equal number of recoveries was also reported, 1,003 on a single day.

As many as 176 people lost their lives in all these months while the nation opened up most of the services, sectors and geographical areas which were closed due to the pandemic.

The total number of cases in Muscat Governorate stood at 26,622, while North Al Batinah and South Al Batinah 3,731 and 3,357 cases respectively.

Dakhiliya Governorate has 1,809, Al Wusta 1,197, North Sharqiya 887, South Sharqiya 713, Dhofar 798, Dhahirah 473, Buraimi 466, and Musandam 17.

Wilayat wise, Seeb has the highest 9440 followed by Bausher (7386), Muttrah (7184), Barka (1626), Amerat (1547), and Sohar (1308).