Covid-19 cases surge as partial lockdown declared in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: India’s Maharashtra state on Friday continued to report a surge in daily Covid-19 cases as the local government imposed lockdowns and restrictions in several areas to try contain the spread of the coronavirus.

India, which at 11.3 million has the largest Covid-19 caseload after the United States, saw a downward trend in infections from end of 2020, but the numbers have been rising again over the past three weeks.

Six states — Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — together accounted for 85.6 per cent of the 23,285 new cases reported since Thursday morning, a Health Ministry bulletin said.

Maharashtra alone accounted for more than 50 per cent of the 197,237 active cases reported on Thursday.

In Thane district, adjacent to Mumbai, a lockdown has been declared at 16 hot spots until March 31 with only essential services to remain open.

A similar lockdown has been declared in Nagpur district where manufacturing units would also be allowed to stay open.

Restrictions on opening of markets, movement and closure of schools and colleges and night curfews have been announced in five other districts.

Of the 10 districts — which are the administrative units in India — reporting highest daily cases on Thursday, eight were in Maharashtra.

The party of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned that unless people kept to the rules, more restrictions such as a state-wide lockdown would be inevitable. — dpa