Covid-19 cases on rise in Oman, deaths expected: Minister

Muscat: The cases of Covid-19 infections are on the rise on and some deaths could be also reported like many countries of the world, according to the government.

In an interview with Oman TV, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said, “Washing the corpse should be done in such a way as to protect corpse-washers from contracting the disease. Omanis have the tradition of washing their dead inside the house but in this exceptional situation, we should refrain from doing so to protect our community.”

We will soon launch an SMS service to contribute to the ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

“We should all behave as if he/she is carrying the virus and as if anybody with whom we come into contact is carrying the virus,” the minister said.

The Minister of Health expressed his hope that citizens and residents would stay at home and obey the instructions and added, “We in the midst of a pandemic that nobody can predict when it will end. He noted that we have to get accustomed to doing what we are not used to doing in a normal situation.”

The majority of Omanis arriving from abroad will be placed under institutional quarantine.