Covid-19 cases increase as testing intensifies

Muscat: The Sultanate continued to report a high number of confirmed Covid -19 cases as the authorities intensified the testing of process, especially in parts of the capital.

The fourth Covid-19 death was reported on Sunday, a 37-year- year-old expatriate.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 53 new cases, bringing the total cases to 599, out of which 109 have recovered.

Region-wise, Muscat with 490 cases and four deaths, accounted for the 50 cases that were reported on Sunday.

Among other governorates, Al Dhakilyah has 34, cases, South Batinah – 27 cases, Musandam 3, Al Dhahirah 3, South Sharqiyah 3, North Sharqiyah 4, Buraimi 2, North Batinah 22, and Dhofar 8.

On Friday, the third death was reported in Oman – first from the expatriate community – is also from the capital.

The MoH said on Saturday that the screening points in Muttrah are only for those who developed the disease symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, sore throat, or shortness of breath. Others will not be accepted, it added and the screening time is between 9am until 1pm.

The Royal Hospital, meanwhile, said it will continue to provide services to patients whose medical conditions require continued treatment. Patients can schedule an appointment through text messages.

The General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) in the Sultanate said that it has been monitoring violations of the rights of the Omani and expatriate manpower in the private sector in coordination with the competent authorities.

It added that most of the violations included a reduction in wages, forcing labourers to take unpaid holidays, not paying wages, no commitment to reduce the number of workers on-site, notification of service termination and deducting the period of health quarantine from annual leave.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has reported that several shops in the Muscat Governorate have been booked for non-compliance with the health requirements and guidelines laid out by the ministry.

The Duqm Special Economic Zone Authority on Sunday approved specifications for the residence of workers in the zone.

It added that an administrative fine not exceeding RO 5,000 will be imposed in the case of establishing workers’ accommodation without SEZAD’s approval or violating the prescribed requirements and specifications.