Covid-19 cases in Oman close to 30,000

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Sunday announced 905 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 402 Omanis and 503 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 29,471 including 3 new deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 2,804 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Three new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total toll to 131.

The MoH also reported that 772 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 15,552 in Oman. With a recovery rate of 53 per cent, the Sultanate recorded highest recovery since the pandemic began.

A total of 33 people were admitted to the hospital on Sunday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 396, including 101 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The ministry called upon all to strictly adhere to the procedures of Isolation in a separate room and a separate toilet, and that the patient to be served from outside the room as directed.

It also called upon all the citizens and residents to continuously clean hands with water and soap, avoid touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes, follow healthy habits when sneezing and coughing, strictly adhere to the instructions for social and physical separation issued by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health, and not to leave homes unless necessary.

For those with chronic diseases, the MoH advised them to self-manage by following a healthy diet, physical activity and exercise, watching blood sugar and pressure levels, and taking medications regularly. These simple steps should protect from any potential complications in case of infection.