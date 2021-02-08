Covid-19 cases cross 300-mark

Giving a sign that the new strain of Covid-19 has the ability to spread rapidly than the original one, the Sultanate has reported 316 new cases on Monday. This is the highest since December 21 last year, as the cases then were 264.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Monday reported 316 new cases, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 135,990. The ministry had reported 264 cases on December 21.

The ministry reported one Covid-19-related death, bringing the total death toll to 1,535.

The total recovery cases reached 127,853, which is 94 per cent of the total cases reported.

Twenty-eight were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 136, including 34 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

A total of 2,101 people were vaccinated with Oxford-AstraZeneca within 24 hours, according to the statistics issued by the Ministry of Health. The number accounts for three per cent of the target segment. Dr Sulien al Khalili of the Ministry of Health, told the Observer in an interview that vaccination drive has been going on very smooth and the coverage in the phase I of the stage two has been nearly 95 per cent.

“Public should be aware that the vaccination is a complementary to preventive measures and they should wear masks, follow social distancing, among others.”

She added that one dose of the vaccine is not enough and that means the person who is yet to get a second dose can be still susceptible to infections.

