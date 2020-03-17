COVID-19: Alizz Bank rolls out business continuity plan

Alizz Islamic Bank is implementing a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) as part of preparedness measures designed to offset potential disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the Business Continuity Plan, a secondary team was transferred to the bank’s business continuity site to safeguard against any disruptions. Additionally, all Alizz Islamic Bank ATMs have been equipped with sanitiser dispensers in order for customers to be able to sanitise their hands before and after dealing with physical cash.

The bank has sent out advisory communications to customers via SMS, radio and social media channels encouraging customers to use the bank’s mobile banking application to conduct their banking transactions and pay their bills rather than visiting a branch or a bill payment machine. Customers have also been advised to use their contactless cards instead of cash for purchasing.

Alizz Islamic Bank branches have been fully briefed on essential preparatory and prevention measures. These range from hygiene measures including increased cleaning and sanitising frequency as well as guidelines on how to handle suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in cooperation with the local authorities. The bank is adhering to all the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the Supreme Committee tasked tackling the pandemic.

Moosa al Jadidi, COO of Alizz Islamic Bank said; “The safety of our customers as well as our team members is our highest priority. Our precautionary actions demonstrate a firm commitment to deploying appropriate resources to help maintain a healthy environment for both.”

