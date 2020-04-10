Covid-19 Activities in light industrial areas to be closed
Muscat: Based on the decision of the Supreme Committee, the Muscat Municipality and the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRWR) have decided to close all industrial and commercial activities in light industrial areas.
The MRWR added that activities and stores with specific contracts with government other agencies will be allowed to practice the activity with approval from the competent authorities.
The companies are prohibited from dealing with the public.