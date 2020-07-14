COVID-19: 94 per cent among infected are men in Dhofar

Salalah: The number of COVID-19 positive cases among men is very high compared to women in DhofarGovernorate. Among the infected, 94 per cent are men and six per cent are women.

As of Tuesday, there are 2,052 positive cases in Dhofar, including 85 new cases. There are 636 recoveries and 6 deaths. Among the wilayats of the governorate, Salalah is leading with 1,728 cases.

There were 145 new cases in Dhofar on Monday. Among them, 24 were Omanis and 121 expatriates. The number sick as on July 13 was 1,224 with 441 in hospital.

According to the Directorate of Health in the governorate, all possible preventive measures are being taken and teams have been formed to monitor the situation.

“Massive awareness drive has been launched by all the government and private hospitals in the governorate. The health workers have been trained on how to handle COVID-19 patients based on their symptoms,” it said.

The directorate has formed a team of health workers to supervise the training of medical and administrative cadres in government and private health institutions to raise awareness about ways to prevent the infection.

There has been stress on raising awareness on general hygiene, with a focus on the cleaning of hands and social distancing.

The directorate has also conducted several virtual meetings to update the health workers about the latest developments and ways to handle the situation.

“From the very beginning, our teams did field visits at the government, military, and private health institutions as also in the educational institutions, NGOs and sports clubs in the governorate, intending to introduce a mechanism to deal with suspected cases and raise the level of health awareness among all segments of society.”

The teams have been provided with health awareness leaflets that contain necessary information about the disease and ways to deal with infected cases to avoid transmission.