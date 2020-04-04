CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local Main 

Covid-19 cases in Oman increase to 298, including 2 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced the registration of 21 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, which brings the total registered in the Sultanate to 298, including two deaths.

Late Saturday, MOH reported second death from Covid-19 of a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier.

Oman reported its first Covid-19 -related death, a 72-year-old citizen, on March 31.

61 cases have recovered so far.

Both deaths have been reported from the capital, Muscat.

Prior to day’s announcement, region-wise, Muscat 226 cases with 29 recovered and 2 deaths topped the list, followed by Al Dhakilyah (22 cases), South Batinah (15 ), Musandam ( 2 cases), Al Dhahirah (3), South Sharqiyah (1), Buraimi (1), North Batinah (20) and Dhofar 8.

 

