Coveted recognition for local audit firm

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 29

Crowe MAK Ghazali Oman, a leading audit firm in the Sultanate, was recognised for ‘25 Years of Excellence in Audit, Consulting and Tax Advisory’, at the Alam al Aktisaad Awards event held here last week.

The chief guest on the occasion, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister for Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, presented the award to Davis Kallukaran, Managing and founding Partner of Crowe Oman.

During the last 25 years, Crowe Oman has grown into a market-leading multidisciplinary practice providing comprehensive services in audit and assurance, risk advisory, tax, forensic technology, corporate finance and IFRS.

It prestigious clientele comprises CMA regulated clients and major business groups.

Incorporated 25 years ago in Oman, as a member firm of Crowe Global, the 8th largest accounting network headquartered in the United States, the firm derives its strength from over 800 offices of Crowe Global situated in 146 countries across the 5 continents.

The firm commenced its operations in Oman from scratch with three equity partners — Davis Kallukaran, Muna al Ghazali, and Dr Khalid Maniar – and currently boasts six partners and 60+staff, offering diversified services from its two offices in Muscat and Salalah.

