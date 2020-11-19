Main 

Courts penlize offenders who violated Supreme Committee’s decisions

Muscat: Primary courts in different governorates of the Sultanate have issued verdicts convicting offenders who violated the decisions of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The verdicts, issued during the period November 15-19 , awarded prison terms of six months and fines of RO 1,000 to each offender, with the expatriate ones ordered to be deported after serving the sentence.

The legal process was initiated by the Public Prosecution Department which interrogated four persons who had reportedly violated the ban on nighttime movement and breached home quarantine instructions. –ONA

