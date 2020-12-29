Court rules jailing of rights defender lawful

A top Turkish court on Tuesday sanctioned rights defender Osman Kavala’s three-year detention without a conviction in a case watched closely for signs of a political thawing under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A respected figure in international circles, the 63-year-old patron of culture and the arts has remained in prison despite being acquitted in February in connection with 2013 anti-government protests. Before he could walk free, he was immediately re-arrested and jailed on fresh charges of espionage and involvement in a failed 2016 coup against Erdogan. The next hearing is scheduled for February 5 of next year. — AFP

