Region World 

Court rules jailing of rights defender lawful

Oman Observer

A top Turkish court on Tuesday sanctioned rights defender Osman Kavala’s three-year detention without a conviction in a case watched closely for signs of a political thawing under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A respected figure in international circles, the 63-year-old patron of culture and the arts has remained in prison despite being acquitted in February in connection with 2013 anti-government protests. Before he could walk free, he was immediately re-arrested and jailed on fresh charges of espionage and involvement in a failed 2016 coup against Erdogan. The next hearing is scheduled for February 5 of next year. — AFP

You May Also Like

Turkey says it will send military experts to Libya

Oman Observer Comments Off on Turkey says it will send military experts to Libya

Twitter reveals Russia-backed ads ahead of US election

Oman Observer Comments Off on Twitter reveals Russia-backed ads ahead of US election

Indonesia hunts suspects in alleged Papua killing

Oman Observer Comments Off on Indonesia hunts suspects in alleged Papua killing